Lance McCutcheon: Back with Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans signed McCutcheon to the practice squad Tuesday.
McCutcheon has spent time with both the Steelers' and Titans' practice squads this season but hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since making 10 appearances with the Rams in 2022. He'll provide organizational depth at wide receiver for Tennessee.
