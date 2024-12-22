Anzalone (forearm) is expected to be available for the Lions for the start of the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Anzalone broke his forearm during the Lions' Week 11 win over the Jaguars, which prompted Detroit to place the veteran linebacker on injured reserve Nov. 18. The initial timeline for his return was 6-to-8 weeks, and while it doesn't appear likely that he'll be activated off IR for the Lions' last two games of the regular season, he should be available for Detroit's first playoff game. Jack Campbell will continue to serve as the Lions' starting middle linebacker for as long as Anzalone is sidelined.