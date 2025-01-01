Anzalone (forearm) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Anzalone was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there's a realistic chance for the 30-year-old to make his return in the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, a game that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Anzalone's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up Sunday. He would be a significant addition to a Detroit linebacker corps already without Derrick Barnes (knee) and Malcolm Rodriguez (knee).