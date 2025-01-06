Anzalone (forearm) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Vikings.

Anzalone will make his return to the field after missing six games with a broken forearm that his suffered in Week 11 against the Jaguars. The linebacker will likely be on a "pitch count" Sunday, but he stands to provide a substantial addition to Detroit's defense in the uber-significant matchup with Minnesota. On the season, Anzalone has compiled 56 total tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over nine games.