Branch recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's 40-34 win over the 49ers.

Branch was able to secure his first sack of the season, bringing down Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the 23-year-old produced at least seven tackles for the third game in a row and seventh time overall in 2024. On the year, Branch has now compiled 103 total tackles (76 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and 15 passes defensed, including four interceptions, over 15 games.