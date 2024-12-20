Branch (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Branch opened the Lions' week of practice with a DNP, but he's logged two consecutive limited sessions since, so it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional contest. The second-year pro from Alabama has impressed this season, recording 84 total tackles and 14 passes defended, including four interceptions, over 13 appearances. If Branch can play through his calf injury in Week 16, he'll start alongside Kerby Joseph as part of Detroit's top safety duo.