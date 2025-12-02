Wright (neck) didn't practice Tuesday.

Detroit has listed Wright as a non-participant on both of its first two Week 14 practice reports, a development that comes as little surprise after head coach Dan Campbell said Sunday that the tight end was dealing with an injury to his trachea that could result in a long-term absence, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. For now, the Lions are evaluating Wright's status on a game-by-game basis, and at this point, he seems likely to miss Thursday's game against the Cowboys.