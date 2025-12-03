Wright (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cowboys.

Wright now will miss a second consecutive contest due to a tracheal injury that may result in an extended absence, as coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Sunday. With Sam LaPorta (back) potentially out for the season, the Lions will lean on Ross Dwelley, Anthony Firkser and Hayden Rucci at TE in Week 14. Wright's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Rams.