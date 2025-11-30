Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday that Wright is dealing with an injury to his trachea and could be in for with a long-term absence, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Pressreports.

Wright didn't play Thursday against Green Bay, and it sounds like he could be sidelined for awhile. Sam LaPorta (back) is expected to miss the rest of the season, so Ross Dwelley and Anthony Firskser will be the Lions' top two tight ends should Wright indeed be in for further absences. Campbell also indicated that Wright is undergoing further scans, so his timeline for a potential return remains uncertain.