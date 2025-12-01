Wright (neck) did not practice Monday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Wright missed last Thursday's loss to the Packers, and it sounds like he could miss an extended period of time due to a tracheal injury. With both Sam LaPorta (back) and Wright sidelined against Green Bay, Ross Dwelley played 75 percent of the snaps, while Anthony Firkser was in on 24 percent of the downs. Neither made an impact in the box score, combining for a 2-7-0 receiving line on four targets.