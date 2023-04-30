Wright sits atop a depth chart that now features rookie Sam LaPorta, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wright has served as the de facto No. 1 tight end in Detroit since the team traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota midway through last season. Given Wright's limitations as a receiver and the underwhelming depth behind him, it was unsurprising that the Lions spent a second-round pick to add some upside to the group. However, given LaPorta's profile as a receiving-specialist who can operate in the slot and out of the backfield, Wright may not see much of a dip in playing time as he specializes as an in-line blocking tight end.