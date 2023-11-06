Montgomery (ribs) is due to return for the Lions' Week 10 matchup with the Chargers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Montgomery will have had a full four weeks to recover from his rib cartilage injury before the matchup in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Detroit seemingly signaled their confidence in his availability by parting ways with No. 4 running back Devine Ozigbo last Thursday. While it's not clear how the Lions will divvy up the rushing workload after rookie Jahmyr Gibbs excelled in Montgomery's absence, the veteran seems likely to reclaim a significant amount of touches after averaging 22.0 carries in his first four games of the year.