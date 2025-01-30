Onwuzurike finished the 2024 regular season with 28 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 16 games.

Onwuzurike didn't have eye-popping numbers in 2024, but the fourth-year player out of Washington gave opposing offensive lines plenty of trouble with his relentless pass rush. His fifth-year option was declined by Detroit, which means he enters the 2025 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Onwuzurike should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to solidify the interior of its defensive line such as the Patriots, who hired former Lions' defensive line coach Terrell Williams on Jan. 22 to serve as New England's defensive coordinator under head coach Mike Vrabel.