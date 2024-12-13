Onwuzurike (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
Onwuzurike didn't play in the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers after sustaining a hamstring injury the week prior. However, he upgraded from limited work Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice session Friday, indicating that he's now recovered from the issue. Expect Onwuzurike to play as one of the Lions' top rotational interior defensive linemen in Week 15.
