Rodriguez (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Rodriguez was a full practice participant all week, but he would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be eligible to play Sunday. The 2022 sixth-rounder is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered from November of 2024, and his return would strengthen the Lions' depth at linebacker while giving the team another contributor for special teams. Rodriguez logged 43 tackles (27 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 10 regular-season games in 2024.