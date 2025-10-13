LaPorta recorded five receptions on six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.

LaPorta was one of the more effective pass catchers in the Detroit offense, delivering two key receptions. The first was a 26-yard catch and run to end the first quarter, which ultimately helped set up a touchdown. LaPorta caught a touchdown of his own early in the fourth quarter on an impressive one-handed, toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone from four yards away. LaPorta has put together consecutive strong showings, combining to record 10 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his last two contests.