LaPorta caught five of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints.

The tight end finished second to Amon-Ra St. Brown in receiving yards on the day, while tying Jahmyr Gibbs for second in catches. Back trouble limited LaPorta to just nine games in 2025, but his pace during those games would have resulted in a career-high 924 receiving yards, so staying healthy will be key to his fortunes this season. LaPorta will look to make a bigger impact in Week 2 on the road against the Bills.