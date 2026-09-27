LaPorta caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Jets.

The fourth-year tight end had his quietest game of the season, as five different Lions saw at least three targets from Jared Goff on the afternoon. LaPorta has been a complementary piece of an offense dominated by Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the early going, producing a 14-144-1 line on 19 targets through three contests. LaPorta will look to step up his numbers in Week 4 on the road against the Panthers.