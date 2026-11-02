LaPorta caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 19-15 win over the Vikings. He added two rushing yards on one attempt.

After being limited to 1-18-0 on two targets in last Sunday's victory over the Packers, LaPorta remained quiet in a second straight divisional matchup with a formidable defense. A Week 9 date with the Dolphins will present a get-right spot for the tight end, who has 31 grabs for 367 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season. LaPorta will be a locked-in TE1 play against Miami.