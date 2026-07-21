Lions' Sam LaPorta: Primed for TE-friendly scheme

LaPorta (back) is expected to be full go for training camp after he was limited during OTAs and minicamp while rehabbing from back surgery, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LaPorta remains Detroit's clear top tight end after a 2025 season in which he was limited to nine games due to a herniated disc, and the arrival of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing could be especially relevant for his 2026 fantasy outlook. Twentyman notes that under Petzing, the Cardinals' offense leaned heavily on multiple-tight end packages last year, ranking close to the top of the league in usage of 12 and 13 personnel. Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin give the Lions depth and formation flexibility, but a healthy LaPorta will remain the position group's clear primary receiving threat. As has been the case in recent seasons, the main thing clouding LaPorta's outlook will be target competition, with Jared Goff also spreading the ball between wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, plus Pro Bowl RB Jahmyr Gibbs.