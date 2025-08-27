Cunningham was waived by the Ravens on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham was unable to make the 53-man roster, as a quiet preseason likely led to the Raven moving on from the wideout. The 26-year-old caught his lone target this preseason for minus-3 yards. Cunningham spent the entire 2024 season on Baltimore's practice squad, so it's he could sign with the practice squad again if he does not make another team's roster ahead of the 2025 campaign.