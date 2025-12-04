Cunningham was elevated to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.

Cunningham draws his first practice squad elevation of the 2025 season for Thursday Night Football. With Kalif Raymond (ankle) out and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) questionable, the wide receiver was likely elevated to fill a depth need. The Lions' wide receiver corps for TNF will consist of Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Cunningham, and potentially St. Brown.