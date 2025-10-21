Davis reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Davis was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 44-22 win over Washington, failing to record any stats on his only offensive snap. The running back was also on the field for 18 snaps on special teams, recording two tackles on kick coverage and one on punt coverage. Davis is eligible to be elevated two more times before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.