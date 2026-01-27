Bandy reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bandy was elevated to the Broncos' active roster Saturday but ended up being a healthy inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, as Elijah Moore was selected to serve as Denver's WR5 in the absence of Troy Franklin (hamstring). Bandy appeared in four regular-season games for the Broncos in 2025, catching all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown while also contributing on special teams.