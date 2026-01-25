Bandy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos elevated both Bandy and Elijah Moore from the practice squad Saturday, but Denver will go with the latter as the No. 5 receiver in the absence of Troy Franklin (hamstring). Bandy appeared in four regular-season games for the Broncos in 2025 and caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and one touchdown.