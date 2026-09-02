The Broncos signed Bandy to the practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bandy was waived by Denver on Sunday, failing to make the team's 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp. However, the San Diego product impressed the coaching staff enough to stick around on the Broncos' practice squad. Marvin Mims is dealing with a foot injury, and if that issue lingers, then Bandy would be a candidate to be elevated to the Broncos' active roster for the team's regular-season opener against the Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 14.