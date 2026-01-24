The Broncos elevated Bandy from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Bandy played in four regular-season games for 16 offensive snaps, totalling four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Bandy will join fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore as a depth option at receiver, elevated as a precaution for a scenario where Troy Franklin (hamstring) cannot suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.