DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens and managed to finish the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Smith may work out before the game so a final decision on his availability can be made, but there isn't much optimism he'll be able to suit up. If Smith sits out a second consecutive game, Jahan Dotson will likely operate as the No. 2 receiver once again despite catching just one pass for four yards over 46 snaps in Smith's stead in Week 12 against the Rams. Meanwhile, Ainias Smith would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver with Johnny Wilson (hamstring) already ruled out.

Keon Coleman Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Coleman remains out, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins will be in line for added opportunity behind starters Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir, with Hollins the likeliest between he and Samuel to absorb some of Coleman's downfield work.

Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Josh Downs (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Downs' absence, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) and Adonai Mitchell should all see a bump in opportunity to varying degree, albeit against a talented New England secondary.

Demario Douglas New England Patriots WR

The Patriots' DeMario Douglas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Douglas can't play, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne would be in line to serve as New England's top two wide receivers, while Ja'Lynn Polk would move into the No. 3 role.

Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns WR

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore should move into the No. 2 role, while Jamari Thrash and Jaelon Darden will each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind him.

Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Moore, who posted a season-best 6-81-1 line on 10 targets in the narrow loss to the Chiefs in Week 12, will once again serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.

Josh Reynolds Denver Broncos WR

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (finger) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Browns but managed to practice fully all week. If Reynolds is able to return from a seven-game absence, he could potentially work as the No. 3 receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele at the expense of the Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin's snaps.

Gabe Davis Jacksonville Jaguars WR

The Jaguars' Gabe Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 and will miss the rest of the season. In Davis' absence the rest of the way, Parker Washington is expected to operate the Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver, while Tim Jones and Devin Duvernay will also enjoy expanded roles behind them.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Alec Pierce (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with a full practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Pierce is expected to play and will be in line for an appreciable increase in opportunity in his No. 2 role with Josh Downs (shoulder) ruled out.

Xavier Hutchinson Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hutchinson is out, Steven Sims could move into the No. 5 receiver role for Houston versus Jacksonville.

Johnny Wilson Philadelphia Eagles WR