The Jets signed Muse to their practice squad Wednesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Muse has had stints on the Cardinals' and Rams' practice squads this season, but he's yet to be elevated for game action. He spent the first three seasons of his career with Minnesota, recording one catch for a 22-yard touchdown over 16 regular-season games while playing mostly on special teams. The Jets are dealing with injuries to two of the tight ends on their active roster (Mason Taylor (neck) and Stone Smartt (concussion)), so Muse provides insurance in case one or both players can't suit up Sunday against Jacksonville.