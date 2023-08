Mike Klis of 9News DenverThe Broncos waived Williams on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Williams rejoined the Broncos on Aug. 1 after wide receiver Tim Patrick was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Williams dressed for Denver's preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday but did not record a catch. It's possible that he could return to the Broncos on their practice squad once he clears waivers.