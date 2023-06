The Broncos waived Williams on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Williams signed an UDFA deal with the Broncos at the beginning of June, but he's been let go to make room for the addition of Frank Clark. After five seasons at CSU-Pueblo, the 6-foot-4 wideout transferred to UNLV for the 2022 campaign, posting 28 receptions for 435 yards and two scores.