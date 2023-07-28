Williams was waived by the Broncos on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Williams was signed by the Broncos on Tuesday, but the team decided to waive him shortly thereafter in a move that corresponded with the signing of wide receiver Michael Bandy. It's the second time that Williams has been let go by the Broncos this offseason after initially signing as an undrafted free agent in June before being waived a week later to make room for Frank Clark. Williams posted 28 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in his 2022 season at UNLV.