Cox (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cox appears to have sustained a foot injury in Green Bay's Week 17 loss to the Vikings, despite playing 33 total snaps (27 defensive and six on special teams) and failing to record a stat. The Florida product has been one of the Packers' most productive edge rushers since the team traded Preston Smith to the Steelers in early November, recording 12 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in just seven appearances this season. Cox likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 18 matchup against the Bears.