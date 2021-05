Lowry restructured his contract by converting $3.11 million of his $4.1 million salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lowry agreeing to restructure creates $2.49 million of cap space for Green Bay in 2021, a needed boon for the team. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has only missed one game in five seasons with the Packers, and he's regularly involved on defense, though not to such an extent that he can be relied upon as a weekly starter in IDP formats.