Lowry has now decided to take additional time to work his way back into shape after it was reported Sunday that he re-signed with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite not taking a physical, Rapoport added that Lowry has been fully cleared to return from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of last season. The 2016 fourth-round pick from Northwestern spent his 2024 campaign with the Steelers, appearing in 12 games and recording five total tackles and one pass defensed across 177 total snaps (148 on defense, 29 on special teams).