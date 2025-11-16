Jacobs' knee injury isn't believed to be season-ending, but he'll undergo additional testing Monday to determine the extent of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After visiting the sideline tent in the first quarter of Sunday's eventual win at the Giants, Jacobs returned to action for a brief spell before the Packers ruled him out not long after halftime. He thus finished Week 11 action with seven carries for 40 yards while not catching his only target. No. 2 RB Emanuel Wilson took advantage of his touches, turning 12 into 49 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Wilson and, to a lesser extent, Chris Brooks would stand to benefit if Jacobs misses any time.