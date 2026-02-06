Brooks ended the 2025 regular season with 28 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defensed over 16 games.

Brooks ended the 2025 campaign with 3.0 sacks fewer than in 2024, but he added four tackles to his total to compensate for the diminished pass-rush production. The defensive tackle was a formidable defensive starter who also logged consistent special-teams snaps, adding to his total value to the team. The 2023 sixth-rounder now enters the final year of his rookie contract, and it remains to be seen if the Packers will extend the starting defensive tackle before the start of the 2026 season or let him become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.