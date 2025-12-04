Brooks (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Brooks was injured in Week 12 and missed the Week 13 win over the Lions, but his limited participation provides a decent chance to return in Sunday's matchup versus the Bears. His return to the lineup will be vital against the Bears' second-ranked run offense, especially with DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) done for the season. Brooks has recorded 17 tackles (four solo) through 11 games.