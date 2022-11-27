Taylor was elevated by Green Bay from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's road contest against Philadelphia.

This will be the ninth week this season during which Taylor has been active for the Packers, as he's been signed and waived from the active roster twice but has rejoined the practice squad each time. Taylor hasn't been able to see the field much behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, as he's logged only one offensive snap thus far. Meanwhile, the third-year back has racked up 78 special-teams snaps, and that's likely the primary role he'll play again Week 12.