49ers' Patrick Taylor: Will get surgery on shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor suffered the injury during the 49ers' preseason game against the Raiders. He was already slated to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve, and the 27-year-old running back will aim to return for the 2026 campaign once he's fully recovered from the procedure.
More News
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Placed on IR•
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Suffers dislocated shoulder•
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Won't return vs. Las Vegas•
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Scores rushing touchdown Saturday•
-
49ers' Patrick Taylor: Extra work this preseason•