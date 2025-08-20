default-cbs-image
Taylor will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor suffered the injury during the 49ers' preseason game against the Raiders. He was already slated to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve, and the 27-year-old running back will aim to return for the 2026 campaign once he's fully recovered from the procedure.

