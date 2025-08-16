Taylor suffered a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

San Francisco's backfield is injured and ailing after Saturday, as both Taylor and Corey Kiner (ankle) suffered multi-week injuries to join Isaac Guerendo (shoulder), Jordan James (finger) and Ameer Abdullah (ribs, IR) on the shelf. Prior to leaving Saturday, Taylor rushed four times for minus-six yards.