49ers' Patrick Taylor: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers placed Taylor (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor suffered a dislocated shoulder in last Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, and he'll now miss the 2025 season unless San Francisco cuts Taylor with an injury settlement at a later date.
