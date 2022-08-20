Taylor carried the ball eight times for 27 yards in Friday's 20-10 preseason win over the Saints.

Taylor got the start with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon both sitting. He didn't do much with his performance, as he averaged only 3.4 yards per carry and his longest rush went for only five yards. Taylor is in competition with Tyler Goodson to serve as the team's third running back so long as Kylin Hill (knee) remains on the PUP list.