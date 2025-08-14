Doubs (back) won't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs left Tuesday's practice following a collision, telling reporters afterward that his apparent back injury was nothing serious. Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated Thursday that it isn't a major issue, which is especially good news for a team that's been practicing without Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) for most of training camp. Doubs remains on track for the Week 1 start opposite rookie Matthew Golden, while either Reed, Wicks or Malik Heath figures to be the third/slot receiver in Green Bay's opener against Detroit (Sept. 7).