Ervin rushed eight times for 24 yards and secured four of five targets for 48 yards in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

With Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ervin played a change-of-pace role well alongside Aaron Jones (calf). The fifth-year pro's carry total was actually a career high, as Ervin has primarily plied his NFL trade on returns for the majority of his career. Despite the solid production Thursday, Ervin could well be back to just special-teams duty if both Williams and Dillon are back as expected for a Week 10 battle versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15.