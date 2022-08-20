Coach Matt Rhule wasn't ready to announce the Panthers' starting quarterback between Mayfield and Sam Darnold for Week 1 after Friday's preseason loss at New England, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

There was a belief Rhule would make a decision after preseason Week 2, but that may have gone out the window when both Mayfield and Darnold were kept out of the game. Rhule's comments imply as much, meaning he likely wants to see another week of prep before deploying the signal-callers next Friday against the Bills.