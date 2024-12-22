Hubbard took 25 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns while chipping in four receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over Arizona.

Hubbard was the hero for Carolina in Sunday's unlikely victory when he ripped off a pair of huge runs on consecutive plays in overtime that culminated in the game-winning score. The breakout fantasy star was coming off of his worst performance since Week 1 (10-32-0 in Week 15), so Sunday's outburst was reassuring for fantasy managers still vying for a championship this season. Hubbard and the Panthers can continue playing the role of spoiler against the Buccaneers next Sunday after successfully knocking the Cardinals out of playoff contention.