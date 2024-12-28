The Panthers are expected to place Hubbard -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers -- on injured reserve due to a calf and knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report.

Per Pelissero, the injury that is slated to lead to the anticipated roster move is not considered major, but the 4-11 Panthers, who are not in playoff contention, don't want to make it worse. In Hubbard's looming absence for the team's final two games, Raheem Blackshear is on track to see an expanded role, with Mike Boone and Emani Bailey candidates to be elevated from Carolina's practice squad.