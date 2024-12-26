Hubbard practiced in a limited capacity Thursday due to a knee injury.
Hubbard was listed as a non-participant on the Panthers' first Week 17 injury report Wednesday with rest, so it's unclear if his practice restrictions a day later are related to maintenance or indicative of a potential health concern suffered during Thursday's session. Friday's practice report could provide clarity on that front for a running back that's coming off his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the campaign this past Sunday against the Cardinals.
