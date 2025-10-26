Dallas (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dallas will be in street clothes for the second straight game while the Panthers go with Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne as their available running backs. Over his two appearances with Carolina this season, Dallas primarily served as a kickoff return man, but the Panthers appear to be comfortable with Etienne handling those duties for the time being.